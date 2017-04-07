EXPOSED: HOW Kisumu Governor Jack Raguma Funded a FAKE Gubernatorialrial Bid

Infotrak released Kisumu Gubernatorial poll this morning, a poll whose credibility had been questioned even before its release.

Infotrak purports to have conducted the survey between 31st March to 2nd April, 2017 yet they had postponed releasing the same poll 10 days ago.

They planned to release it on Wednesday 5th April 2017 but postponed it for the second time after being busted.

Residents of Kisumu should be made aware that Infotrak didn’t fund the poll, rather they had approached Gubernatorial aspirants to fund it. All aspirants are said to have declined except Ranguma who bought and funded the idea for obvious reasons.

First, He wanted to sway public opinion within and without Kisumu that he is the most popular despite not having even a single flagship project as a Governor. Secondly, the same opinion poll is set to be used to force ODM into submission; this is evident from comments by members of his kitchen cabinet some of whom aren’t even members of ODM.

Infotrak sealed the deal before embarking on faking gubernatorial poll results from all the 7 Constituencies, their script and that of Ranguma didn’t clash at all. Afterall, the agreement was “Who pays the piper calls the tune’’ agreement.

The first result was putting Ranguma at 80% 10 days ago, the second result they were to release on Wednesday was to fix Ranguma at 75%, the one they have finally released put Ranguma at 57%, just swapping the digits from the previous one . Three different results from the same poll allegedly conducted by the same firm between 31st March and 2nd April 2017.

Let infotrak deny having approached Kisumu Gubernatorial aspirants to fund their poll and justify credibility of the cooked figures, their Credibility is questioned.