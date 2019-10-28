Exposed: How DP Ruto plans to spend 20 million in 3 last days in Kibra

By Etale Philip via fb

FACT & NOT FICTION.

Last week, the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative in the National Assembly Hon. Gladys Boss Shollei met a team of young people at a high end restaurant in Kitisuru. The meeting was not about politics. But after the main agenda, the Legislator chose to introduce some politics. And it was all about the Kibra by-election scheduled for Thursday next week. She said and I quote, “Kibra people have for years been voting for Raila, and after him they have continued to follow him and vote for anyone he chooses for them”. She went on “in this by-election, we want to employ a strategy and our boss (read DP) is gong to spend money to ensure the trend changes”. She then told her guests that “we have set aside Ksh.20M which we shall spend to buy IDs and a further Ksh. 20M to dish out in the final three days to the election”.

Okay, one of the people in the meeting looked for me to share the information. I have posted it here for the MP and the team she is allied to to see.

Having said that: I want to make it CRYSTAL clear that, as ODM we shall not sit down and look as election malpractices are perpetuated in Kibra. We shall protect our seat and our vote. How we shall do it, the perpetrators of this and executors will share the story. Ni hayo tu kwa sasa.