Exposed: Hon Sabina Chege’s late night secret meetings with DP Ruto, to re-join hustler movement

Excitement seems to have greeted Deputy President William Ruto’s camp after some politicians who have been leaning towards President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kieleweke wing of Jubilee Party visited Hustler Centre.

An insider intimated that the county bosses held a closed-door meeting with the DP and his top strategists for more than an hour. According to the source, the meeting was a closely guarded affair. He insinuated that it is just a matter of time before they formally announce their defection to the hustler nation.

Muranga county women representative has also decamped to Tanga Tanga faction.

Deputy President William Ruto has continued poaching the strongholds of his critics as he sets to add weight to his 2022 ambitions.

Dp Ruto has been seeking support in a vote-rich Mount Kenya region and has so far win the hearts of many leaders.

Details have emerged of the deal which is going on between Murang’a women rep Sabina Chege and DP Ruto as the women rep looks to vie for Murang’a gubernatorial seat in 2022.

The Woman MP confided to her allies that there is a deal offing between her and the Hustler Nation and she will soon be join Dp Ruto’s camp.Sabina Chege and Murang’a Governor Mwangi Iria have been the only Muranga leaders, together with Senator Irungu Kangata who are pro-Uhuru. The rest, led by MPs Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome are strong DP William Ruto lieutenants.

Sabina Chege is seeking to replace Governor Iria after 2022 and she has come to the fact that Ruto’s massive support in the county could determine the gubernatorial race in 2022.According to the plan, William Ruto will unveil miss Chege as the Hustler Nation’s candidate in Muranga’s governor contest later next year.