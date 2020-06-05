Exposed: Hon Cecily Mbarire is a dynasty just like senator Susan Kihika, they are fake hustlers!

Well, well, well, slowly Kenyans will get a list of all tanga tanga politicians pretending to be hustlers yet they come from privileged backgrounds, their parents served in either Mzee Kenyatta or Moi as Ministers, assistant ministers, permanent secretaries, PCs, DCs, MDs of state corporations, Magistrates or judges. Basically if your parent worked as a senior civil servant or was a senior personality in Public service and the president knew him/her by name then by all standards YOU ARE A DYNASTY.

Human rights activists Soyinka Lempaa has exposed Jubilee nominated MP Hon Cicil Mbarire as another fake hustler, it turns out her father served as an Assistant Minister during President Moi’s era. Here is what Soyinka posted ojn his official social media handle (Facebook)

“Cecily Mutitu Mbarire started very well as a progressive young leader. She like Kihika Kimani Susana is a dynasty . Her father was an assistant Minister during Moi’ s era ..Njagi Mbarire….

She is lucky to have been nominated twice in Parliament, in 1997 and 2017. She was a founder member of of Youth Agenda wakiwa na Kina Kept a Ombati na Okello.

When she won the Runyenjes seat she joined in pursuit, not of social justice, but material woolliness and that later joined Ruto in Tangatanga.

Those whose palm kernels were broken for. Them by benevolent spirits should not forget to be humble….” – Soyinka Lempaa via Facebook

Well,Ruto himuselefu is a dynasty now that he holds the powerful office of Deputy President. Other politicians supporting that are dynasties include

Susan Kihika- her father was apowerful Moi and Jomo Kenyatta sycophant

Hon Gachagua- comes from dynasty background and he also served during Moi era as a powerful District Commissioner with powers to grab and loot

Hon Caleb Kostany- He is related to Mzee Moi family through marriage, his elder brother is married to Jennifer Moi

Full list of dynasties is work in progress will be published this month.