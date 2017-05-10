Exposed: Governor Kidero DUPED by FAKE Kamba Elders, Splashed Millions for Support

Tormented Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has once again floated his millions of shillings to fend off the looming victory by Senator Mike Sonko in the Nairobi Governor race.

Kidero on Tuesday convened a meeting of 100 Kamba residents in the city who were mobilised by his deputy Jonathan Mueke and bribed them with Sh100,000 each to drop their support for Sonko.

After pocketing the cash , the fake Kamba elders led by their Chairperson Sam Mumbi vowed to support Kidero and his deputy Mueke, this happened during the night meeting held at a city hotel. The meeting comes amid demands by city residents for improved services from the Nairobi County Government which has performed poorly under the leadership of Governor Kidero.

According sources the Kamba team which was largely drawn from the Mukuru Kwa Reuben slums is a well-known pro-Sonko team that has been supporting the Senator’s bid to oust Kidero despite receiving the handouts from the Governor.

Kidero’s support in the city has been dwindling due to poor performance and his poor relations with slum dwellers who are the majority in the city.

Pollsters have projected a big defeat for Kidero in the August 8th polls if Jubilee Party fully backs Sonko in the contest.