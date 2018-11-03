Exposed: Governor Awiti Engineered Impeaching Of Homabay Speaker

Homa Bay executive have a hand in the fight in the assembly to remove Speaker to pay way for a cartel to take over in case Supreme Court upholds the ruling of the Court of Appeal and High Court which nullified Governor Cyprian Awiti’s election.

A section of MCAs are already plotting to bring a motion to censure Speaker.

Ksh. 160 million which was to be shared among elected 40 MCAs was thwarted by Speaker during 2018/2019 budget making process.

So, according to cartels’ script, the speaker must be removed from office.

A top cartel who has literally eaten the Ksh. 240 million Fuel Levy Fund and gone round with a grader to cover up expenditure, just as he has been doing ever since is at the centre of the whole episode of assembly wrangles and leadership.

Lastly, the Ksh. 548 million RRI for 2017/2018 which has ended in which each of the 40 wards was to receive Ksh. 13.7 million is a hot potato that cartels in the executive can hear none of it and ate issuing threats to those questioning the whereabouts.

Homa Bay County leadership is a curse to generations and generations to come. It is looting all over. But times for reckoning will soon come calling.