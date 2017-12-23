Exposed: Gideon Moi’s Four Nominees To Be Appointed Into Cabinet Cause For DP Ruto Ulcers

Sources at stathouse Nairobi have confirmed that president Uhuru has received a list prominent persons to be appointed to the cabinet from KANU supreme leader mzee Moi.

The list was presented by KANU Chairman and Baringo senator Gideon Moi, it features names of persons that are a political headache to DP Ruto.

“Kanu settled on names that will represent the face of Kenya,” the scion of former President Daniel Moi told a local daly via a telephone interview.

Our nominees in the outgoing cabinet were good and hardworking, none of them was implicated in any form of scandal and a confirmation that KANU will play a key role in shaping the president’s legacy.

Those to be appointed to cabinet include :

1. Governor Peter Munya

2. Governor Isaac Ruto

3. Hon Jamleck Kamau

4. Hon Sarah Godana

Moi is also said to have identified many other influential people he wants appointed to PS positions and lucrative chairmanships of state corporations.

The names represent the true face of Kenya and is very much informed bh Mzee Moi old network. It features names like Gideon Ndambuki, Taibu Ali Taibu and immediate Nairobi county assembly speaker Ole Magero.