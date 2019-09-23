Exposed: DP Ruto’s divide and rule strategy to clinch the presidency in 2022

A key strategy that Deputy President William Ruto is deploying to seize State House powers has been exposed.

The DP has reportedly marked the entire country into three colours depending on the region’s political favour towards him.

Quoting strategists close to Ruto, the paper classified the regions as red, green and battleground zones.

Red represents Luo Nyanza where the DP knows he has a minimal following and unless he creates strong political allies, he has no chances of bagging their votes.

He has, however, earmarked three regions, Kisii, Nyamira and Kuria in Migori County, where he stands a chance.

Green represents the Rift Valley and Central Kenya where he believes are behind him and all he has to do is intensify visits to the regions and avoid major blunders to retain their loyalty.

Coast, Western, Ukambani and Gusiiland are the battleground zones that if the DP continues to visit with a development agenda, are likely to sway to his favour.

To ensure that happens, the paper further reported that the DP’s calendar has been marked out through June next year with fundraisers making most of his visits.

“His calendar is tight until next year,” Daily Nation quoted Belgut MP Nelson Koech who is reportedly a member of Ruto’s strategy team.

“Depending on how we mapped out the country, we have distinctive teams charged with areas of focus. The aim is to realise targeted messaging and to cover as much ground as possible in our development tours,” confirmed Ruto’s ally from Western Kenya, Boni Khalwale.

Also in the works is a vibrant youth wing set to be unveiled next year in an attempt to sway the youth towards supporting the self-proclaimed hustler.

In the past year, the DP’s trips across the country are pegged at 350 with most having been to Central, Western and the coast region.