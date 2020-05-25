We can support even Mudavadi, its not a must Ruto be on the ballot 2022

Photo: President Uhuru (right) and Hon Oscar Sudi (Left), Hon Sudi has previously indicated that Ruto may opt out of the presidential race.
Reliable sources close to Deputy President William Ruto indicate he is seriously weighing options after Uhuru’s take over of Jubilee party, some of his close allies have urged him reach out to former vice president Hon Musalia Mudavadi for a cooperation and a future coalition agreement.
“Looks like the months of May and June are for making big statements of intent as far as political coalitions are concerned, we have asked the DP to explore possibilities of a cooperation with Mudavadi, we know we don’t have a vehicle as of now but that should not hold us back from making our intentions clear– a source close to DP told this writer.
“We know Mudavadi is a systems’ persons, if he wins they will gladly swear him in, with DP Ruto’s resources and energy I can almost guarantee a landslide victory against any of Uhuru’s projects be it Gideon or Tinga, ground vitu ni different my friend especially Central Kenya” – a reliable source continued
DP Ruto will suffer the same fate that befell Raila Odinga in 2007, 2013 and 2017, therefore he need not re-invent the wheel, if the system cannot support or even allow him to be sworn in then he should take the war to their doorstep, support one of their own, that will leave them with no option. To do this his first point of call is to make sure that his wishes are captured in the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill or the referendum. The creation of the position of Prime Minister and a structured opposition is critical to William Ruto for he will definitely end in one of the two if he forms a strong coalition with both small and big political parties, ensure credible party primaries and therefore get majority seats in parliament, we know Uhuru and Raila will conduct shambolic party primaries which will occasion a fallout that will favour Ruto’s candidates across the country. If his candidate (Mudavadi) will lose but still have numbers in parliament then the president elect will have no choice but name him prime minister and if he loses then he will be the leader of opposition, a position that will be structured and strengthened in the constitution through the referendum or an act of parliament. He will then rebrand and launch his grand journey to Statehouse in 2027 or 2032.
Ruto is convinced the millions of poor Kenyans will support him for simple reason that Uhuru is the one in charge and has supervised the collapse of the economy, unemployment and extreme poverty will push Kikuyus to defy Uhuru project and support Ruto.
Musalia Mudavadi has held close door consultations with DP Ruto ally the Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, he also held talks with Luyha MPs allied to DP’s tanga tanga movement messirs; Hon Waluke, Hon Nabonga and Hon Murunga.
Whether Ruto will end up with Mudavadi time will tell !
Anonymous says
\Open Letter to CS Munya. Governor Joho & Major Badi/
Early this week I posted my usual piece on my FB. I came across loads of feedback . I use FB to gauge the mood of the people on any topic and I decided to focus reports that price of onions have doubled even tripled because TZ was our key source . Since the border closure for passengers by Kenya , then TZ decided that even cargo won’t be allowed and suddenly the impact of lack of some farm produce including onions was felt as far as farm rich zones like Nyeri and Embu.
Our hard-working farmers are asking for protection from cartels NOT handouts .Farming is sheer hardwork, I was brought up on a farm so I know what it means . CS Munya you reined your guns on the cartels in the tea & maize industry please we need you to turn those guns to cartels who frustrate fresh produce farmers who are now choosing to abandon farming all together
In Mombasa I took time to speak to traders at Kongowea market and the stuff I was told shocked me it was even worse at Wakulima market in Nbi where cartels call the shots .
While farm inputs in Kenya are taxed like there is no tommorow Uganda and TZ is the opposite . We cannot tax ourselves to prosperity and that is one basic economic lesson that our govemrnet must understand. A time will come when there is no one to tax.
As a farmer you may have overcome all the hurdles only to be confronted by bloody cartels at Kongowea and even bigger mafia at Wakulima market .
Two of the chaps who supply hotels told me how each produce has its own bunch of gangs. There is a specific cartel for tomatoes , potatoes , cabbages etc
He said despite trading at Kongowea for the past 30 years he cannot bring a lorry of tomatoes from his farm from up country without a clearance from the cartels . If you dare do that ” Utakula tomato yako”.
Surely are we wartorn country ? We allow thugs to control the supply chain ? They wait at the tail end to take the cream . Our county inspectorate and askaris will pounce on you on flimsy grounds but allow thugs to rule the fresh produce market . A policeman will be ruthless when they find a Kenyan on street rushing to get home to beat the curfew timings . Where are they when it comes to this ? How can we brag to be a land of rule of law ?
My contact told me how a cartel member will walk into Kongowea with Ksh100 Bob but walk out with Ksh20,000 because they also steal openly from the traders . He recalls a female relative who brought 3000 cabbages but she could not account for 600 pcs and she was left holding less revenue compared to what she had invested . She cried all evening and she never came back to Kongowea. These thugs roam the markets and will angle for a fight if you don’t play ball and they love chaos and half of your delivery will disappear into thin air. The traders find it safer to pay them for “protection” . This should NEVER have been allowed to happen in the first place.
To my President , let’s not aim for bigger things in our Agenda 4 Agriculture when we cannot even protect our hard working fresh produce farmers.
My contact says it’s Pain Pain Pain . Many young farmers have decided never again and that is the reason we are left at the mercy of TZ and UG supplies.
We have failed our farmers . They are not asking for free handouts . They are only asking for protection from these leeches .
I leave you with this quote ” Once in life you need a doctor , lawyer , a policeman or a preacher but everyday , three times a day you need a farmer”
Please join me to applaud our farmers and it’s about time we protect them from these cartels .
As always I choose to remain an optimist
Mohammed Hersi
Mombasa