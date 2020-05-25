We can support even Mudavadi, its not a must Ruto be on the ballot 2022

Photo: President Uhuru (right) and Hon Oscar Sudi (Left), Hon Sudi has previously indicated that Ruto may opt out of the presidential race.

Reliable sources close to Deputy President William Ruto indicate he is seriously weighing options after Uhuru’s take over of Jubilee party, some of his close allies have urged him reach out to former vice president Hon Musalia Mudavadi for a cooperation and a future coalition agreement.

“Looks like the months of May and June are for making big statements of intent as far as political coalitions are concerned, we have asked the DP to explore possibilities of a cooperation with Mudavadi, we know we don’t have a vehicle as of now but that should not hold us back from making our intentions clear– a source close to DP told this writer.

“We know Mudavadi is a systems’ persons, if he wins they will gladly swear him in, with DP Ruto’s resources and energy I can almost guarantee a landslide victory against any of Uhuru’s projects be it Gideon or Tinga, ground vitu ni different my friend especially Central Kenya” – a reliable source continued

DP Ruto will suffer the same fate that befell Raila Odinga in 2007, 2013 and 2017, therefore he need not re-invent the wheel, if the system cannot support or even allow him to be sworn in then he should take the war to their doorstep, support one of their own, that will leave them with no option. To do this his first point of call is to make sure that his wishes are captured in the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill or the referendum. The creation of the position of Prime Minister and a structured opposition is critical to William Ruto for he will definitely end in one of the two if he forms a strong coalition with both small and big political parties, ensure credible party primaries and therefore get majority seats in parliament, we know Uhuru and Raila will conduct shambolic party primaries which will occasion a fallout that will favour Ruto’s candidates across the country. If his candidate (Mudavadi) will lose but still have numbers in parliament then the president elect will have no choice but name him prime minister and if he loses then he will be the leader of opposition, a position that will be structured and strengthened in the constitution through the referendum or an act of parliament. He will then rebrand and launch his grand journey to Statehouse in 2027 or 2032.

Ruto is convinced the millions of poor Kenyans will support him for simple reason that Uhuru is the one in charge and has supervised the collapse of the economy, unemployment and extreme poverty will push Kikuyus to defy Uhuru project and support Ruto.

Musalia Mudavadi has held close door consultations with DP Ruto ally the Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, he also held talks with Luyha MPs allied to DP’s tanga tanga movement messirs; Hon Waluke, Hon Nabonga and Hon Murunga.

Whether Ruto will end up with Mudavadi time will tell !