Exposed: DP Ruto surrenders to Uhuru ahead of BLOODY TUESDAY; Duale, Washiali, Ichungwa to be KICKED OUT of parliament committees

Apparently president Uhuru promised Ruto that Duale, Ichungwa, Washiali and other MPs associated with tanga tanga will be spared during tomorrow’s Jubilee Parliamentary Group. Well, top DP Ruto allies do not trust Uhuru, they think it is a trap and it will be bloody as Aden Duale and rest of the tanga tanga crew will be on the chopping board.

Murkomen, Moses Kuria and Ndindi Nyoro have all expressed doubt on Uhuru’s promise:



KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H @kipmurkomen: Isa trap. Don’t celebrate !



By Moses Kuria via Facebook

The common factor between Judas Iscariot and Brutus was that both went for the kill with a grin. Today we had enough smiles. Tonight is the night of long knives. The victims have accepted with grace. I am very proud of my outgoing team. We have done this country great. I am heartened by the valour, fortitude and humility with which the axed leaders have taken this betrayal. Hon Aden Duale (Majority Leader), Benjamin Washiali (Majority Whip), Cecily Mbarire (Deputy Majority Whip), Kimani Ichungwa (Budget), William Cheptumo (JLAC), Gladys Boss Shollei (Delegated), Julius Melly (Education), Joseph Limo (Finance), Alice Wahome (Vice-Chair Legal) and myself (Vice-Chair Transport) – you are all heroes. I trust now the economy will grow with double digit.



Ndindi Nyoro adds:

Traps come with smiles.. Expect a bloody week ahead. It starts tomorrow with NA and by end of the week, half the cabinet will be gone. We hope the economy will now grow by 18% – with compliant rubber stamps, no more blame games. To our comrades at arms, we must have cold prudent judgement, courage while challenged and total commitment to mission. They can behave like Kenya ni yao for now, but morning is coming. We are African and Africa is our Business..