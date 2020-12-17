EXPOSED: Is DP Ruto speech writer Eric Ng’eno is behind abusive Hon Millicent Omanga twitter account?

The ghost writer behind the combative and abusive Senator Millicent Omanga social media accounts is Eric Ng’eno, Kenya Today can exclusively reveal.

A quick study/check in Ng’eno’s digital footprint reveal up to 90% similarity with writings used in Omanga’s social media accounts.

While Omanga’s education level is unknown (dropped out of KMTC-Kisii nursing certificate course), her increasingly vocal handles betray a high degree of intelligence and fluency that she is unknown for. Her publicly available Hansard records from the National Assembly are limited in content and depth.

Ng’eno is an advocate of the high court lawyer and former State House speechwriter but has become part of Deputy President William Ruto’s combative digital team that is running numerous social media accounts in the names of linguistically and digitally challenged leaders within Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee.

Together with former Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) staffers whose positions were scrapped and contracts terminated earlier this year, Ng’eno served as Senior Director, Communications (Speech Writing), in the first Jubilee government in 2013.

In June 2016, President Kenyatta reprimanded the PSCU directors — Dennis Itumbi, Edward Irungu, Munyori Buku and Eric Ng’eno — over the perceived combative manner of their handling of State House communications.

Ng’eno handwriting is known from his old column in the Nairobi Law Monthly and social media posts like in this INSULTING LETTER to Hon Gideon Moi where he badly insulted Senator Moi.

See some of the disgraceful tweets sent out of Senator Omanga official handle:

.@MillicentOmanga versus @RobertAlai , it is hereby ORDERED:

1. @RobertAlai to proceed to Kendu Bay, liaise with Ohangla artistes to produce a rollicking, sensual ode to @MillicentOmanga 2. @MillicentOmanga to dance to the tune kwa KIPOOOOOLE!

3. Kenyans to monitor compliance — Registrar of Broken Promises (@EricNgeno) December 16, 2020

Feisal Bader's commanding victory accords Pres Kenyatta a unique opportunity to REEVALUATE his friends & the value they add. Had he been properly COUNSELED he wouldn't have been part of ODM's DISGRACEFUL defeat. Mr. President, open your eyes before it's too late. Thank me later. — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) December 16, 2020

GRANDIOSE NARCISSISM: inability to accept defeat. The grandiose narcissist is competitive, dominant, have false belief I their own abilities, & skills. Their dominance, denial of weaknesses, & tendency 2 devalue others results in a lack of comprehension it’s even possible 2 lose. pic.twitter.com/Epx8XFCiQO — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) December 17, 2020

They have guns, goons, "system" and WE HAVE GOD & THE PEOPLE. Hustler's have spoken, Thank you Msambweni for saying no to intimidations of party politics. You voted for ideologies of a great leader & not party shenanigans. Congratulations Msambweni MP – elect, Hon. Feisal Bader. pic.twitter.com/EztIaWV4WA — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) December 16, 2020

Who told you the three boys are yours? 🤣🤣🤣 you were given a big mouth to advertise your idiocy and the brain of a chicken. You're so much into bedsheets, you think if you married a pornstar then every woman here is a pornstar? Demented demagogue! — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) December 16, 2020

Those big buttocks, which I'm proud of by the way, which your wife lacks, won Msambweni my friend. Your big head, which in true sense of the word is bigger than my heavyweight buttocks won nothing and you're left here prostituting on social media for attention. Idiot! — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) December 16, 2020