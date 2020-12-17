Kenya Today

EXPOSED: Is DP Ruto speech writer Eric Ng’eno is behind abusive Hon Millicent Omanga twitter account?

The ghost writer behind the combative and abusive Senator Millicent Omanga social media accounts is Eric Ng’eno, Kenya Today can exclusively reveal.

A quick study/check in Ng’eno’s digital footprint reveal up to 90% similarity with writings used in Omanga’s social media accounts.

While Omanga’s education level is unknown (dropped out of KMTC-Kisii nursing certificate course), her increasingly vocal handles betray a high degree of intelligence and fluency that she is unknown for. Her publicly available Hansard records from the National Assembly are limited in content and depth.

Ng’eno is an advocate of the high court lawyer and former State House speechwriter but has become part of Deputy President William Ruto’s combative digital team that is running numerous social media accounts in the names of linguistically and digitally challenged leaders within Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee.

Together with former Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) staffers whose positions were scrapped and contracts terminated earlier this year, Ng’eno served as Senior Director, Communications (Speech Writing), in the first Jubilee government in 2013.

In June 2016, President Kenyatta reprimanded the PSCU directors — Dennis Itumbi, Edward Irungu, Munyori Buku and Eric Ng’eno — over the perceived combative manner of their handling of State House communications.

Ng’eno handwriting is known from his old column in the Nairobi Law Monthly and social media posts like in this INSULTING LETTER to Hon Gideon Moi where he badly insulted Senator Moi.

See some of the disgraceful tweets sent out of Senator Omanga official handle:

