EXPOSED: DP Ruto Rally HECKLED and CHASED in Mumias, Rally Turned Chaotic, Security teams had rough time

By Kamasasa E

Allow me to interfere with you cool evening by giving you some breaking news that Jubilee inclined media houses have refused to air.

Today DP was in Mumias. His lieutenants led by Hon Washiali who is Jubilee’s parliamentary Chief whip with a number of Jubilee leaders accompanied him. The Mumias people couldn’t stomach anything to do with Jubilee. The rally turned chaotic.

DP with his entourage had to be whisked away from the irate Mumias locals who sung songs praising Raila and NASA brigade. T shirts of Jubilee that had been distributed to youths were burned in the middle of the road. Businesses were quickly closed to avoid losses.

Today, the Jubilee demons were exorcised in Mumias. Waluhya hawataki ujinga ya Jubilee!

Ni hayo tu.