EXPOSED: DP Ruto PUSHING for Election of Hon Laboso to FACILITATE GRABBING of TEA Estates Owned by Multinationals in Bomet

By E Korrir

BOMET Governor and NASA Co-Principal H.E Isaac Ruto has said Sotik MP Dr Joyce Laboso who is vying for Bomet Gubernatorial seat is a project of Deputy President.

Ruto said the National Assembly Deputy Speaker was being pushed to contest the seat so as to serve the interest of DP William Ruto and his cronies eying for acquisition of tea estates owned by multinational tea companies operating in South Rift region upon expiry of land lease.

Speaking at Chamgei FM radio talk show this morning, Ruto who is the CCM party leader said the Deputy President was pushing Laboso down the throats of residents of Bomet County for his own selfish political and personal interests.

He said DP’s attempts to plant his cronies in various elective positions in the recently concluded Jubilee nominations in Rift Valley failed miserably after voters rejected his political projects.

The Bomet Governor said the only candidate who had shown interest and commitment to contest for Bomet County gubernatorial seat was Dr Julius Kones adding that Kones lost to the Sotik MP just because she was the favourite candidate of the Deputy President.

He said the battle for Bomet Gubernatorial seat was not a contest between him and Laboso as perceived by many saying the challenge will be between CCM and Jubilee parties.

He said CCM was intact but joined NASA as an affiliate party adding that CCM has not been folded as was being claimed by Jubilee sympathisers so as to cause confusion among CCM party members and residents of Bomet County.