Exposed: DP Ruto online team of 25bloggers unleashed to neutralize Uhuru Raila commandos

TANGA TANGA TEAM UNMASKED

A team of 25 bloggers formed. Each of them is paid Ksh 528 per day(bundles wanawekewa direct)

Terms and conditions:

1) Create an average of 10 accounts. 90% of them under Kikuyu and 10% Luyha,coastal names.

2) Make an average of 5 Posts per day, praising and glorifying Ruto,attacking Uhuru and Raila and demonizing the handshake,and politicizing the war against grafts. (More often, agenda of the day is set after “pastas” moments. Share the posts in all your pages.

3) Use your accounts to like and comment on all your posts and colleagues’.

4) Share all your screen shots with Denno by 7PM under your code (example Pmk001 or Pmk025) Then wait for your 528 by 8:30PM.