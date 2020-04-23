Exposed: DP Ruto secret night meeting with Sonko, pushed governor to dump Uhuru deal of taking-over county tasks

Reports have emerged claiming that Deputy President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko held a night meeting that influenced the latter’s decision to terminate the Nairobi handover process.

The Standard Newspaper reports that the two held a meeting at the DP’s Karen home which lasted until midnight on Tuesday, April 21. “It is true the meeting happened and it was known to the president. We discussed many issues affecting the county and the country at large,” Sonko was quoted by the newspaper.

Governor Sonko has made a u-turn on the Nairobi take-over by the National Government and now says he will move to court as he seeks to terminate the deal. Sources close to Statehouse believe DP Ruto is behind Sonko’s threats of moving to court quash the agreement he signed to handover tasks to Nairobi Metropolis Authority.

Sonko who previously started an online tiff with PS Karanja Kibicho and County Commissioner Wilson Njega said he was ready to be killed or jailed for rejecting the transfer.

Taking to Facebook, Sonko accused Government officers of hijacking the process with the aim of embarrassing and frustrating him.

“When we started this process the President had good intentions on Nairobi but some of his greedy officers in gvt especially the ones who hate me have hijacked the process to embarrass and frustrate me with alot of impunity,” he explained.

At the same time, Sonko claimed that he was yet to append his signature to the deed of transfer and would not be signing it after all.

“I will not sign in fact this is the time to terminate the transfer of functions deed. To date I have not been furnished with a copy of the deed,” Sonko wrote.

At the same time, the embattled governor claimed that he was yet to receive the deed of transfer copy for his own personal perusal saying he was not fully aware of its contents.

“I was not given sufficient time to even read the draft. I was just told it is a good thing on service delivery to the great people of Nairobi as I deal with my court cases since I love you people of Nairobi,” he added.

Further, Sonko sought forgiveness from the Nairobi electorate saying he was not aware that the Nairobi take-over would turn against city residents.

“Please forgive I will never repeat that mistake again in fact I’m starting the process of terminating the deed of transfer just like any other ordinary contract. I will now personally go to court to have it terminated,” he added.

The latest comes a day after several sanitization booths erected across the Nairobi CBD were vandalized.

Sonko claimed the vandalism was authorized under the supervision of the county commissioner.