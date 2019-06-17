DP Ruto ally paid goons to heckle and disrupt woman rep Hon Sabina Chege rally in Muranga

Emerging details indicate that an MP allied to the deputy president in Muranga circulated leaflets written, “Embrace ni Rao” (Embrace is Raila) in Murang’a on Friday.

Embrace is a union of women leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga after their 2018 handshake.

Locals on Friday woke up to leaflets poking holes into the Embrace group, terming it insincere in its unification and cohesion narrative and linking it to Raila.

Area Woman Representative Sabina Chege broke into tears in the course of the rally, after being heckled by a section of rowdy youths.

However, she has since come out to clear the air, saying that hers were tears of joy and not humiliation, upon seeing politicians from both sides of the political divide united at last.

“It has never happened [that] leaders elected on Jubilee, ODM, Wiper, Kanu and others sharing a podium in Murang’a. Expressing support [for] the head of State is magnificent and that’s why I cautioned the youth not to embarrass me,” said Chege, according to the Nation.

The handshake is yet to be fully accepted in the larger Mt Kenya region, which though doubles up as Uhuru’s bedrock, also has a significant admiration for Ruto.

A section of area leaders has also been extra cautious with Raila, whom they have termed a party breaker out to sabotage the ruling Jubilee Party.

Comrade @KBonimtetezi you know I respect you bro. Now, You celebrating hooliganism? Stooping too low! NCEC alumnus: spur nonviolence, fair play, tolerance. CentralKenya can bullfight but won’t bullshit. You’re craftily extorting our DP! Handshake REAL, utaDo?! 😂 https://t.co/DxqRvjlp7k — Kabando Wa Kabando (@Wakabando) June 15, 2019