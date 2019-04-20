Exposed: Deep secret about The late Jonathan Moi not known to many

President Moi lives to bury his rally ace son Jonathan Toroitich. RIP.

Painful thing for Moi to bury own son but the former president will take pride in that this kid built a name for himself, even chose the name Toroitich for surname when there was more mileage with a Moi surname.

Always a man of determination in a very competitive sport like Safari Rally, a pioneering for Africans, where Dad couldn’t save his ass. It was always Jonathan or Patrick Njiru. We walked long distances sometimes to just to watch Njiru & Jonathan fight it out in a white dominated sport. Very first cars were donning white drivers, but towards the end came Njiru and Jonathan, and when they were even 5th place we became elated. Those were many ceilings they broke. RIP Jonathan.

Jonathan was very close to his late mum, mama Lena Moi and when the two got enstranged Jonathan stuck with his mother and even chose to live with her in their Ravin home, rural Baringo.

So much can be said especially regarding the murder of British tourist Julia Ward but all in all Jonathan was a good man, he lived an ordinary life. May God bless his soul and give strength to his children and wife.