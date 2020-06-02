Exposed: Covid 19 measures to be relaxed as Uhuru set to open up the economy

Uhuru will give an update on the COVID 19 measures; here are some of the things he is considering to include:

1. Nationwide curfew remains in place but will start from 10pm—4am.

2. Full opening of financial services sector (Banks, Saccos etc) – normal working hours

3. Restricted opening of places of worship, (regular church & mosque services ONLY), to be based on Ministry of Health guidelines/ protocols.

4. Inter-county travel remains prohibited except for goods & essential travel

5. Gathering of more than 20 persons remains prohibited other than at workplaces and places of worship

6. Aviation Industry requested to start developing protocols for domestic flights, set to tentatively resume operations from from June 21.

7. Hotels may reopen

Restaurants outside of hotels must remain closed for eat-in—TAKEOUT ONLY

Bars, gyms, cinemas, nightclubs, parks closed until further evaluation

8. All schools to remain closed until further evaluation

9. Offices maintain 2m physical distancing + 75% max capacity.

All guidelines as issued by Health ministry must be observed by all

Guidelines to be implemented/ enforced by both county and national government

All permitted openings (hotels, religious services etc) to maintain non-pharmaceutical interventions (masks, sanitizers/hand washing, 2m distancing, capacity limits, etc)

Note: June 21 opening for domestic flights is TENTATIVE. Certain conditions have to be fulfilled between now & then, explains @hadisirika

– Aircraft have to be good and safe to fly (checks/maintenance)

– necessary Recertifications + medicals for pilots/crew

Nat. Coordinator, PTF: Reopening of churches and mosques is not unqualified, there are conditions attached. It is a RESTRICTED opening, working on agreed protocols reached between State Govts & religious leaders: mandatory masks, limited opening hours, physical distancing, etc.