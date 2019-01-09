Kikuyus will all stand with Uhuru in his decision to Support Raila or Musalia 2022, take that to the bank

Political analyst Herman Manyora has laughed off the backing Deputy President William Ruto has been promised by a section of Central Kenya leaders.

Led by Kikuyu lawmaker Kimani Ichungwah and his Bahati counterpart Kimani Ngunjiri, the group has vowed to stand with Ruto as he seeks to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

However, this comes at a time when Uhuru seems noncommittal on backing the DP.

On Monday, he tore into Ngunjiri for attempting to compel him to reiterate his initial pledge to endorse his deputy.

According to Prof Manyora, the group purporting to be diehards of Ruto will be forced back to their senses when the President decides to dictate the way forward for the Central region. He said that they will all follow his directives.

“Uhuru ni taasisi, si mtu wa kuchezewa. Atakapokohoa tu hawa akina Ichungwa watarudi nyumbani.

(Uhuru is an institution and his word is final, these politicians will be back on the right track when he decides so),” he said.

The commentator was speaking during an interview on Milele FM Wednesday morning. The group has been accompanying the DP in his many cross-country tours.

They have claimed that Central Kenya owes and must vote him for supporting Uhuru’s successful candidatures in 2013 and 2017.

But Uhuru has since ceased engaging in the debate despite openly initiating it in the run-up to both elections.

Instead, he wants the politicians to join him in realizing his Big 4 agenda.