Exposed: Aden Duale to be spared, Kimunya, Wangwe, Maoka Maore to get leadership posts

The Jubilee clean up exercise led by President Uhuru is set for a climax today as the party’s parliamentary group meets to review progress made and also set the tone for the agenda of the President before 2022 general election.

Jubilee Party National Assembly officials to be retrained:

Speaker Justin B Muturi

Deputy Speaker: Hon. Moses Cheboi

NEW OFFICE BEARERS.

Hon. Aden Duale – Majority leader.

Hon. Jimmy Angwenyi – Deputy Majority leader.

Hon. Emmanuel Wangwe – Majority Whip

Hon. Maoka Maore – Deputy Majority Whip

The clean up is targeting allies of Deputy President William Ruto who is said to be opposed to Uhuru’s wish for constitutional change that will see change of governance structure in the country from Presidential System to a Parliamentary system.

Former Finance Minister Amos Kimunya is set to make a come back to top parliamentary leadership position as he is set to take over the Chairmanship of powerful BUDGET COMMITTEE that is currently held by the vocal Kikuyu MP Hon Antony Kimani Ichungwa.

It is not clear if the gods of the Somali deserts managed to prevail on Uhuru to spare Aden Duale but as of last week, his name was on the chopping board and was set to be replaced as Majority Leader in the National Assembly by Igembe North MP (formerly Ntonyiri constituency) Hon Richard Maoka More.

Navhakolo MP Hon Hon Emmanuel Wange is set to replace DP Ruto’s old dog, head goon Benjamin Washiali as the Majority Whip in parliament.

Proposed Chairs of various committee include:

Hon. Hon Wafula Wamunyinyi – Energy Committee

Hon. Omulele- Chair, Speaker’s panel

Proposed Vice Chairs

Hon. Shinali- Budget Committee

Hon. Aladwa- Transport Committee

The changes comes barely two weeks after Uhuru effected changes in the senate that saw Kithure Kindiki recalled as deputy speaker, Susan Kihika and Kipchumba Murkomen also lost top house leadership positions.

“Mheshimiwa, I wish to invite you for a Jubilee Coalition, National Assembly Parliamentary Group Meeting, at Statehouse Nairobi tomorrow, Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at 9 AM. Please be punctual, Uhuru Kenyatta, Party Leader,” reads the text that was sent out to all Jubilee Members of Parliament.