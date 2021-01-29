Exposed: ACK church, Dinning with corrupt while attacking whistleblowers

By Phil Wesonga

Exposing Duplicious Anglican Church of Kenya

In July 2018, Deputy President William Ruto donated a staggering Sh8 million — in crisp currency notes inside a green uhuru bag — onstensibly for the construction of a chidren’s centre at the 100-year-old All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

The highly suspect money was handed in cash to a sheepishly smiling Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit at the church pulpit whose self-righteous church never questioned the source. Standing next to Ruto smiling from ear-to-ear was Provost Rev Canon Sammy Wainaina who nodded vigorously as Ruto pledged a further Sh2 million to top up the donation to Sh10 million.

Later on in 2020, following public pressure on desecration of the pulpit by politicians, a pretentious Bishop Sapit issued a weak statement purporting to bar politicians from the pulpit and emphasizing that they will still accept donations outside of the holy church. There was no mention of refunding suspect money already received by ACK.

Fast forward to last Sunday January 2020, the hypocritical Rev Canon Sammy Wainaina standing on the same pulpit where Ruto delivered an unexplained Sh8 million, viciously attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta for whistleblowing on a daily theft of Sh2 billion from public coffers. 😀 Of course Uhuru’s remarks were a figure of speech but independent reports acknowledge Kenya loses a third of its budget to corruption every year.

The holier-than-thou Rev Wainaina has not said it will refund Ruto his donation until a verifiable and satisfactory justification on source of funds is given. This is the same church that demands offerings but does not account for the millions it receives.

The open secret is that church has been at the forefront in money laundering of proceeds of corruption, drug dealing , racketeering and sale of contraband. The narration on all their multi-million weekly banking is marked “offering” and never flagged or investigated by CBK antifraud unit.

Below is the video. Click the link

Video

While commercial banks are required to flag unusual activity in accounts and cash amounts exceeding one million shillings, this is usually never done for churches which Financial Reporting Center /Assets Recovery Agency estimates launders Sh24 billion each year from proceeds of organised crime.

Needless to say, the sanctimonious Ole Sapit has been critical of BBI which has a clear agenda of strengthening systems for fighting grand corruption. Sapit had something to say about BBI, C-19, revenue allocation, etc but hardly anything to say about the cleansing of blood money through the church bank accounts.

Why hasn’t the church used its powers to fight this? Why is the church fighting the BBI and labeling it as a non-priority when one of its primary pillars is to strengthen Anti-corruption laws and institutions ?