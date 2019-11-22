Exposed: Greedy Nairobi MPs in tender wars with Governor Sonko

It has now emerged that rogue Nairobi MPs who have launched total war against Governor Mike Sonko are targeting to win multi-million shilling roads tenders at Nairobi City County Government.

This is after Sonko received Sh415,847,530 million as roads maintenance levy funds from the Kenya Roads Board.

The funds were to be submitted last financial year but delayed due to misunderstanding on compliance procedures.

However, with just less than 24 hours after the rogue Nairobi MPs discredited Governor Sonko over his leadership, the legislators are now begging to meet the Governor in a private meeting.

The MPs led by Senator Johnson Sakaja, Simba Arati, George Aladwa, comedian KJ and other negligible City MPs have now dispatched former Mayor George Aladwa as an emissary to sweet talk Sonko and set up a private meeting that’s aimed at arm-twisting the Governor to award them lucrative county tenders.

Sources say the MPs want Sonko to allocate each of them roads tenders worth Sh50 million in each of their constituencies from the Sh415 million kitty given to City Hall by the Roads Board.

The 9 MPs have no development record in their constituencies despite receiving millions of shillings from their CDF kitty. For example KJ of Dagoreti South has been in office for two years yet his constituency has no public toilet and public primary school.

Here is a leaked screenshot chat between Sonko and Aladwa.



According to sources, Embakasi West MP George Theuri and his Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino refused to join the rogue MPs for the Thursday press conference since the MPs had no agenda. Sources indicate Babu Owino told off the MPs and asked them to forward their grievances on audit queries to the Senate.

Meanwhile, Sonko is yet again slated to receive another prestigious award for his humanitarian work.

Sonko has been nominated for the World Humanitarian Awards 2019 that will take place in Los Angeles, USA on 21st and 22nd December.

The prestigious title is conferred on eminent individuals who have worked diligently in their respective fields of expertise and are known for their humanitarian contributions in the society.

This comes days after bagging the Governor of the Year award during the 2019 Mashujaa Awards.

Sonko won on grounds of popularity among the youth, investment in health, sports, infrastructure and his familiarity with problems affecting the youths. Sonko is also the Good Deeds Ambassador for Kenya.

The 2019 Mashujaa Awards was dominated by Nairobi leaders, with Embakasi MP Babu Owino bagging the MP of the Year award, while Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris walked away with the Woman Representative of the Year award.