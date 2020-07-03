Ex Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe to join politics 2022; murder suspect, sex scandals, she is overqualified

Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has hinted that she will join the murky world of politics come 2022.

In a candid interview on Instagram Live with Dj Mista Dru, Ms Maribe said she has been under pressure from constituents of Muranga to go for a political seat come 2022. Asked if she will run in the next general elections, Ms Maribe said if the opportunity presents itself then, “Why not?”

“It is an opportunity. Given the opportunity, why not?

“I have not ruled it out but what I’m saying is, I have not declared it. I’m receiving a lot of messages with people asking if I will run.

“The proper response from me is, ‘See you at the finish line!’”

The mother of two could seek to take over from Hon Sabina Chege who is said be eyeing the Muranga governor seek together with Senate Majority While lawyer Irungu Kangata. Governor Mwangi wa Iria is in his second and final term as per the 2010 constitution.

In December 2018, the former political reporter and news anchor was forced to quit her job at the Royal Media Services owned CITIZEN TV station, last year she threw a birthday party to which she invited women from her home county of Murang’a who pledged their support should she decide to run for an elective position.

She was held for months in Police custody in the murder charge of Monica Kimani. While in Police remand it came to the public attention that Maribe was pregnant.

She is currently out on bail alongside her then fiance, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie.

They were charged with the brutal murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani on the night of September 3, 2018 at her Lamuria Gardens apartment, Kilimani area, Nairobi.

Jacque Maribe has had a fling with bad ass propagandist Dennis Itumbi and it is alleged that he is behind her desire to go for a political office.