European Parliament to discuss Uhuru Election Rigging Report Today, Push For Coalition Government

The European parliament is expected to debate Kenya election rigging and post-election situation on Tuesday afternoon.



“The European parliament will debate the situation in Kenya. I will tweet the time details when they are known,” Marietje Schaake, head of the EU Observer Mission, said.

The debate follows last week’s release of an election report which the government protested saying it had no input in it.

The European Union Observer mission accused Kenya of frustrating its efforts to present its reports on October’s presidential election in the country.

European Union election monitors said Wednesday that Kenya’s presidential poll had “weakened” the country’s democracy in a critical report that triggered an angry government response.

President Uhuru Kenyatta won a second term in an October rerun after his initial victory was nullified by the Supreme Court.

The opposition boycotted the fresh poll amid sporadic violence and divisive rhetoric.

“Kenyans went from high hopes for these elections to many disappointments and confrontations. Kenya remains deeply divided,” EU chief observer Marietje Schaake, a Dutch member of the European parliament, told AFP.

The report was scathing in its criticism and, unusually, was launched in Brussels, rather than in the country where the election was held.

Schaake said Kenyan authorities were “not prepared” to receive her and her team for the launch (the authorities (Uhuru regime) refused to the observer mission to fly into Nairobi). The EU monitors came under fire from both sides during last year’s drawn-out and disputed poll.

