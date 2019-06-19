Enough is enough, Statehouse warns DP Ruto on early campaigns, to meet Uhuru’s wrath

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has disclosed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s next move after his angry outburst at Kasarani.

During a press conference at State House on Tuesday, she answered questions from journalists regarding the Sunday rant.

“You can expect to see the president touring different parts of the country launching projects and inspecting the progress of those that are ongoing because he wants to improve the lives of Kenyans,” she spoke.

Defending the outburst, Kanze explained that President Kenyatta had already warned leaders to stop engaging in politics but they had turned a deaf ear.

“You know the president is patient and he kept asking leaders to refrain from politics and focus on development and uniting Kenyans.

“He said it once, twice, thrice until it turned into a song. As physicists say, everything has its elastic limit so time has come to realise that politics will not be prioritised, and going forward, development will take centre stage in his agenda,” Kanze told reporters.

She also disclosed that President Kenyatta had successfully reached a compromise with commercial banks on modalities of extending affordable loans dubbed Stawi, to the youth.

Following a series of discussions with the President, banks will now start extending loans charged at a rate of nine per cent to the youth to help them venture into income-generating activities.

Prior to the agreement, banks had expressed concern over the inability of some youths in repaying loans extended to them.

Briefing the media today, State House Spokesperson Kanze, however, gave assurance that a majority of young entrepreneurs were repaying the government loans they borrowed, therefore, a reduction in interest rates would be a major incentive.