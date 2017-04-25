END OF THE ROAD for CRITICS of Governor Ruto as they LOST In Jubilee Nominations; See List; 1 senator, 3MPs and 11 MCAs all were used by DP to fight Governor



Top critics of Bomet governor and Chama Cha Mashinani party leader H. E Isaac Ruto were all defeated in the just concluded Jubilee primaries. In Bomet, the senator Hon Wilfred Leshan, women rep Hon Cecilia Ngetichi, 3 MPs, County Assembly speaker and 11 MCAs lost in yesterday’s Jubilee primaries. The losers have been at the call of DP Ruto and have overworked in an effort to frustrate governor Isaac Ruto’s agenda in the South Rift.



There loss is a big statement that its not going smooth for Jubilee in South Rift top Jubilee operatives would want many to believe.

Here is the list of leaders who lost in the Jubilee Party Primaries:

A). Members of Parliament

1.Benard Bett who represents Bomet East.

2.Sammy Koech who represents Konoin



3.Cecilia Ngetich -The County Women Rep

B). Senate race Losers:

1.Geoffrey Kipngetich Korir is the current Bomet County Assembly Speaker

2.Senator Wilfred Lesan- the incumbent

C) MCAs who lost unopposed

1. Samuel Bor..Chemaner ward-Bomet East

2. Julius Korir ..Kembu ward-Bomet East

3. Sammy Chelule.. Merigi ward-Bomet East

4. Robert Metet..Silibwet Township-Bomet Central

5. John Ngetich…Kipsonoi ward-Sotik

6. Reuben Langat..Kongasis ward-Chepalungu

7. Samson Towett..Kimulot ward-Konoin

8. John Molel-Rongena/Manaret-Sotik

9. David Rotich. Chemagel ward-Sotik

10. Evaline Chepkemoi..Chesoen Ward-Bomet Central

11. Benard Ngeno-Kapletundo ward-Sotik ..

Meanwhile those who worked closely with Governor Ruto registered big wins in party primaries.

Incumbent MCAs nominated on CCM Nominations

1.Andrew Maritim-Nyongores Ward.(Chepalungu Constituency)

2.Stephen Changmorik-Longisa Ward .(Bomet East)

3.Robert Bett-Boito Ward -Konoin Sub-County.

4.Samwel Mosonik-Mogogosiek ward-Konoin Sub-County.

5.Aurelia Rono-Chemaner Ward-Bomet East….

Incumbent MCAs re-elected on Jubilee Party.

1.Leah Kirui-Mutarakwa Ward-Bomet Central.

2.Josphat Kirui -Ndarawetta Ward-Bomet Central.

3.Philip Korir-Kipreres Ward-Bomet East.

4.Robert Serbai-Embomos Ward-Konoin Sub-County..

5.Leonard Kirui-Siongiroi Ward-Chepalungu…

No MCA survived in Sotik Constituency although area MP Hon Joyce Laboso Obonyo emerged winner for governor seat in yesterday’s Jubilee nominations amid claims of mass rigging as Dr Kones’ agents and voters were chased away in many polling station by security forces.

