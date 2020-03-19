End of an era for Mike Sonko as Uhuru appoints General Badi to lead Nairobi

President Uhuru has moved with speed to vanquish governor Mike Sonko out of City Hall, he has appointed an army general to clear to fix the mess in Nairobi county government.

Major-General Mohamed Abdalla Badi has been appointed to the cockpit of Nairobi Metropolitan Services that is in charge of running the country’s biggest county and capital.

General Badi is a trained pilot and holds a Master of Science degree in Strategic Studies and has served the military in different capacities.

He has served in several high-ranking positions in the Kenya Air force key among them as the deputy commandant at the National Defence College (NDC), and as United Nations staff officer in 1999 during the Sierra Leone peace keeping mission.

Until his appointment, Badi was a senior air director at the National Defence College, in charge of Kenya Air Force staff training at the defence facility.

General Badi also served as the base commander in charge of Moi Air Base in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

His appointment as commander of Moi Airbase in 2019 came after his elevation from a colonel in July, 2014 to the rank of brigadier by President Kenyatta. He was promoted to the rank of major-general in May 2019

In his new role as the Nairobi county boss, he will be deputised by Mr Enosh Onyango Momanyi, the Principal Secretary for Physical Planning.

Badi’s team will now oversee the running of the four delegated functions — health, transport, planning and development, and public works and utilities — which together have a budget of over Sh20 billion.

In effect, this left Mr Sonko — who is facing charges of corruption — with less influential responsibilities such as the licensing of dogs, controlling pornography, and other non-essential services, effectively rendering him a ceremonial governor, who is here to be seen and not to be heard!

But you can only write off Sonko at your own risk, the man is bowing for now to facilitate DPP and the courts to drop the corruption charges hopefully before 2021 and boom, he will be back and may be one of the decoy presidential candidates to cause confusion as the plot to vanquish Ruto out of town becomes crucial to some people….