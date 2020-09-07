Kenya Today

VIDEO: DP Ruto ally Hon Ng’eno arrested for attacking Uhuru as Hon Sudi insults Kenyatta badly

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno has been arrested.

The lawmaker’s arrest followed the shocking remarks he made towards President Uhuru Kenyatta as he defended Deputy President William Ruto.

Ng’eno attacked the head of state for allegedly mistreating DP Ruto. He told the President to wait for his term to end and retire peacefully just like former Presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki.

The MP told Uhuru to start packing next year and go back to Gatundu, his home town.

He further told Uhuru to mistreat DP Ruto the way he wants, but dare not kill him. He told him to dissolve government and go home if he is not comfortable working with his deputy.

Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi on the other hand has addressed a press conference at his rural home in Kapsaret, warning the head of state about the arrests.

Sudi claims that President Kenyatta is now threatening anyone that supports DP Ruto, with impending arrests.

The controversial lawmaker has warned Uhuru to be careful, arguing that Kenya is bigger than the Kenyatta family.

