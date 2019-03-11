Embu religious leaders warn Ruto, Raila over increased verbal engagement

Religious leaders from Embu county have condemned Deputy President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga over their ongoing verbal fight.

Under the leadership of Lieutenant Daniel Nzioka of the Salvation Army, the leaders noted that the verbal exchange between the two might further polarize the nation.

He said that the feud that has been running for a week now might return the nation to its initial state and is undoing the peace brought about by Raila’s truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He warned the two that their bitter and insulting words to each other might lead to enmity among their supporters and land the nation in violence.

“Ruto and Raila should control their words in public as they will ignite hate among their followers who in the end will cause violence that the country has been witnessing,” he was quoted by the Citizen Digital.

The remarks were echoed by Pastor Samson Mbogo who leads the Great Mission Church who urged Uhuru to intervene and prevent the possible bad ending of the exchange.

Failure to this, he added, the nation might once again find itself in trouble as was the case before the March 9, 2018, truce.

“The chaos left many dead and if the two leaders are not careful the country may slip into chaos again,” said the Pastor.

The fight between the two kicked off after the revelation of the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandals and have now graduated to a political encounter.