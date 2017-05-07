EMBARRASSING SCANDAL: STATEHOUSE DIRECTORS ‘Behind’ Extreme HATE CAMPAIGN AGAINST Raila

Senior Statehouse officials Messirs Dennis Itumbi, David Nzioka and James Kinyua are alleged to be among adminstrators of the website ‘the Real Raila’; an anti-Raila propaganda website that seeks to portray Mr. Odinga as a violent person. This is an extreme hate campaign. Check out a screen shot of the web admn pannel below.

The source of this information that has been trending since Saturday afternoon is not yet known

This is a serious scandal given the fact that Statehouse officials are state officers paid by tax payers money besides there positions require a hugh level of integrity and therefore with this revelations it is important that the relevant government agencies should commence investigations and take disciplinary action.

That State officers are involved in fearmongering is no surprise given that Raila leads a popular coalition confident of winning the August polls with alandslide that pundits have estimated to be 62%.

To counter the NASA popularity Statehouse embarked on serious propaganda (several dummy Facebook and Twitter accounts with huge following are being used to push FAKE STORIES, the website the Real Raila’ is meant to provide content to spread online and also feed mainstream media. Mutahi Ngunyi also leads on the Youtube front and therefore all digital spheres are activated and fully stocked with sufficient hate that will be realesed wherever needed

.





Well, some can argue that the officials are following the footsteps of Uhuru who also is constantly insulting Raila whenever he is in Central Kenya.

