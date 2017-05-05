ELECTION RIGGING PLOT? IEBC Deploys DP Ruto TRIBESMEN as Returning Officers in Western Kenya

By Anyamah W A

IEBC has made some interesting Changes, and it happens that MAJORITY of the New Returning officers in the former Western province are KALENJINS…..

Kakamega- Grace chepchirchir Rono(E.M)

Bungoma- Bilha jeruto kiptugena (E.M)

Lugari- kipkemboi lagat(R.O)

Malava-isaac kiplagat(R.O)

Mumias west- peris cherono

Matungua- john kiplangat kiruia(R.O)

Vihiga- kiprono Rutto(R.O)

Hamisi- kipkemoi ng’tich (R.O)

MT elgon- wilson kimutaia (R.O)

Bumula- kimutai kemei (R.O)

Kanduyi- eunice jelagat (R.o)

Webuye west- kipchirchir serem (R.o)

Webuye east- cheruto saina (R.o)

Kimilili- Samuel kiptoo

Nambale- kipkogei Bowen (R.o)

Matayos- kipruto kerich (R.O)

Funyula- Godfrey Engor