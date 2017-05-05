ELECTION RIGGING PLOT? IEBC Deploys DP Ruto TRIBESMEN as Returning Officers in Western Kenya

By Anyamah W A
IEBC has made some interesting Changes, and it happens that MAJORITY of the New Returning officers in the former Western province are KALENJINS…..
Kakamega- Grace chepchirchir Rono(E.M)
Bungoma- Bilha jeruto kiptugena (E.M)
Lugari- kipkemboi lagat(R.O)
Malava-isaac kiplagat(R.O)
Mumias west- peris cherono
Matungua- john kiplangat kiruia(R.O)
Vihiga- kiprono Rutto(R.O)
Hamisi- kipkemoi ng’tich (R.O)
MT elgon- wilson kimutaia (R.O)
Bumula- kimutai kemei (R.O)
Kanduyi- eunice jelagat (R.o)
Webuye west- kipchirchir serem (R.o)
Webuye east- cheruto saina (R.o)
Kimilili- Samuel kiptoo
Nambale- kipkogei Bowen (R.o)
Matayos- kipruto kerich (R.O)
Funyula- Godfrey Engor
Comments
Wilson says
This is unacceptable
mimi says
go bring your mother father and rest of your family to man those areas . bure kabisa are those kale not Kenyans ?
dancan says
y all kelenjin kwani western hakuna wasomi