Election malpractice and change of polling stations in Kibra

More than two dozen aspirants in the Kibra by-election have called upon the IEBC to disqualify Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga for illegally using State resources to woo Kibra voters. Mariga has variously been recorded meeting Kibra delegations at the Official residence of the Deputy President. He has also been recorded giving handouts to voters against provisions of the electoral code of conduct. The IEBC has promised to take unspecified action against Mariga if and when it receives petitions from the aspirants. Bribery of voters is a serious election offence.

Update;

The following polling stations in Kibra have been moved due to the National Exams.

1.Olympic Primary – Moved to Ayany Primary.

2. Olympic Secondary – Moved to Ayany Primary.

3. Raila Educational Centre – Moved to Kibera Primary.

4. Upper Hill School – Moved to tents just outside the school.

5. Mbagathi Primary – Moved to tents just outside the school.

6. Shadrack Kimalel – Moved to Golf course open field.