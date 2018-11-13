BREAKING: Edwin Sifuna WINS As Hon John Mbadi Proposed Changes are REJECTED By party organ

ODM Party has cooled off the alleged war between Party Chairman Hon John Mnadi and Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in the tusssle over leadership in the Nairobi County assembly. Hon Mbadi had proposed changes that today were rejected and status quo prevailed in what many pundits term as a win for the party.

Mbadi should focus his energy at resolving issues in his home county of Homabay where the assembly has become a model failed assembly and comical since the start of devolution.

Here is the press release today that dealt a blow to Mbadi and gave the party breathing space:



PRESS RELEASE

Resolution of the joint meeting of Nairobi ODM MCAs and the Central Committee of the ODM Party held today Tuesday 13th Nov. 2018.

During the joint meeting of the Nairobi County Assembly Members and the ODM Central Committee held at Park Place hotel in Nairobi to discuss emergent issues affecting the assembly it was resolved as follows.

1. The Minority Leadership of the house be retained as is with Hon. Peter Imwatok as Minority Whip and Hon. Elias Otieno as Minority Leader.

2. That committee memberships be harmonized within the next one week to ensure equity.

3. That the Minority Leadership foster unity within the house going forward to ensure service delivery to the residents of Nairobi.

Edwin Sifuna

Secretary General

13/11/2018