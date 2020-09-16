Economist David Ndii teams up with Ruto allies to challenge BBI agenda in Court

Renown activist David Ndii has moved to court seeking to stop the constitutional amendments through the famous Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Ndii together with four others who have filed the case want the matter certified as urgent.

Yes @JerotichSeii @Ikal_Angelei @CiruGikonyo @JamesGondi and myself have today filed a petition on applicability of theory of Basic Structure of the Constitution, doctrine of Unconstitutional Constitutional Amendments, eternity clauses and limits of constitutional amendment. https://t.co/QY23ZlPxTi — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) September 16, 2020

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies had been earlier reported to be at an advanced stage of filing a petition to stop the BBI process, which is expected to culminate in a referendum before 2022 general elections.

A local daily had on Wednesday September 16 reported that Ruto fears if he is defeated in a referendum too close to the election, then the result will give momentum to his rivals who will ride on the plebiscite to win the 2022 polls.

This will not be the first time an attempt will be made to disband the BBI.

A similar petition was lodged unsuccessfully with the High Court by former presidential candidate Akuru Aukot of the Thirdway Alliance.

Aukot had argued the initiative was unconstitutional and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

High Court judge John Mativo ruled, however, that President Kenyatta exercised executive powers that cannot be questioned by the court.

Ruto has publicly indicated he might rally his troops to oppose any amendments to the Constitution.

The second in command has on several occasions, during public rallies argued that a few individuals are planning to create political seats for themselves through BBI and referendum, a move he said he was not going to allow.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have however, maintained that BBI is about unity and making Kenya better again.