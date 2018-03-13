EALA MP Hon Mbugua To Replace Polycarp Igathe As Nairobi Deputy Governor?

By Moses Mwaura

The process of replacing former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe has intensified with several politicians being mentioned as front runners.

Most of those interested in the seat have either contested for political seats or hold powerful positions in key corporate companies in the country.

Among them is former Kamukunji MP and current EALA MP Simon Mbugua.

Mbugua is said to have won the Jubilee party priamries last year but was convinced to step down and after he was promised to be nominated to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), a seat which he eventually clinched.

Mbugua was a favourite among members of parliament and garnered majority of the votes in Parliament during the EALA elections. The former City MP cuts across all parties in both Jubilee and NASA which made him to easily clinch the EALA seat.

He is a former Member of Parliament for Kamukunji before he was edged out by MP Yusuf Hassan in 2013.

He recently hit the headlines when a section of Nairobi County Assembly Members claimed that he was the de-facto deputy governor. This is due to his regular visits to City Hall but on sourcing for his comment, Mbugua said he has no business or differences with the county government.

“I do not have any engagement with the county government, be it business or personal because I am just a friend with the governor and all we have is friendship. Anything else is malice,” he said.

Mbugua is a graduate of Kenya Methodist University where he graduated with a Bachelors in Business Administration together with Governor Sonko who was his classmate.