Hilarious: Why EACC should arrest and prosecute Hon. Moses Kuria on ‘corruption charges’

By Onyango Ochieng Junior via fb

EACC may never find fugitive Moses Kuria if they use the traditional/ normal means. It is alleged that he is moving with a radicalized group of elite hardcore Mungiki wearing suicide vests. They have vowed to protect Moses to the last drop of their blood.

But like I said up there, EACC must revert to revolutionary means.

One such is found in Russia, the Alpha Group unit of the Russian military has a gas “Fentanyl” that if they fired, everybody around Moses will feel extremely dizzy and fall asleep instantly for more than 8 hours. EACC will then pick Moses easily the way you select stones from rice,then send him to prison for 1 BILLION years.

Another way is in Turkey. The elite forces “Bordo Bereliler” there use teargas that is chocolate brown and smell exactly like chocolate. If they fired this teargas around where Moses is hiding, the group will come out to feast on the chocolate aroma and that way, Moses will be easily harvested.

Moses is wanted for alleged serial robbery i.e together with his criminal enterprise, they countlessly staged robbery of biblical proportions at Gatundu South CDF.

Moses could even be hiding on top of those trees in Karura forest…. Monkeys should defacate on him to smoke him out. Ants should bite him out of his hideout. 10,000 bees should storm his hideout and sting him into the open where EACC will grab his waist and throw him in jail for 1 BILLION years.