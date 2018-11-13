EACC Detectives Raid Governor Obado’s Home, DP Ruto Helpless, cannot Rescue the governor

Detectives on Tuesday raided the homes of Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

The sleuths were reportedly searching for evidence regarding a corruption case some of his allies have been mentioned in.

A team from Nairobi, accompanied by armed security officers, also camped outside Mr Obado’s office but the county boss is currently in his Nairobi home.

Some of the county administration’s chief officers and directors have recorded statements with EACC regarding corruption while several others have been charged and their cases are still ongoing.

Obado used proxies among them his relatives to siphon Ksh2 billion from the coffers of the county government, according to an affidavit filed in court by the EACC.

EACC probe

The anti-corruption watchdog investigated how Mr Obado allegedly abused his position to steal public funds through companies registered by his relatives.

According to the EACC, these newly registered companies had transacted Ksh1, 971,179,180 deals exclusively from the county government, which was glaringly disproportionate to their known legitimate sources of income.