Dynasty vs dynasty: Senator Susan Kihika ‘slaps’ Governor Lee Kinyanjui over Jubilee clean-up

It is never a dull moment in Kenya political scene as Uhuru uses divide and rule to change the constitution to usher in a new governance structure that will see the re-introduction of Prime Minister position and two deputies in a pure West Minister style of Parliamentary system.

It is not yet clear if Uhuru will bounce back as Prime Minister or one of the Kenyatta family surrogates BUT it is obvious, the president is not ready to relinquish power to anybody else but someone the Kenyatta family will trust.

Now, on Sunday several leaders from Nakuru county who are allied to Deputy President William Ruto re-affirmed their commitment to support president Uhuru and the county Governor took to social media to welcome the move. Well, he got a rude a response from Senator Susan Kihika.

Both Senator Kihika and Governor Kinyanjui are dynasties as both their fathers served in senior positions in the Kenyatta and Moi governments.

See below the posts by the two Uthamaki puppets.

Lee Kinyanju Governor Nakuru County posted:

“The decision by eight MPs from Nakuru County to pledge their support to the President and his reform agenda is a welcome gesture.

The realization that the challenges facing the Nation are greater than our political groupings and ambitions is a timely lesson that should be emulated.

The need to learn from the mistakes of yesteryears and work towards a better tomorrow is wisdom per excellence.

The days ahead will be bumpy for all of us and unity of purpose will be critical for the Nation.”

The Senator Susan Kihika responded:

“Look at this desperado dipping in the coolaid and doesn’t even know the flavor! We haven’t changed tune on anything and still hold to the same principles we have always held:

1. We continue to support BOTH the President & The Deputy President and their Agenda for the country!

2. Peace & Unity above all else and specifically for our County!

3. If changing Parliamentary Leadership will make the Party Leader deliver on his promises then let him make all the changes he desires so that there are no more excuses on failure to deliver!

3. Finally, still keeping the promise of Uhuru 10 & Ruto 10!

Good night folks ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽”