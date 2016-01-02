Kenya Today

Duale in panic as Raila endorses Farah Maalim in 2017 Garissa Township parliamentary race

Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale is in great shock following former Deputy Speaker and Lagdera MP Farah Maalim’s pronouncement to join the 2017 Garissa Township Parliamentary race.

Former Deputy speaker and Lagdera Mp Hon Faarah Maalim has declared to vie for Garissa township constituency. He is set to go it with the current Mp and house majority leader Hon Duale.

DualeÂ has served as a representative of the Dujis Constituency in the National Assembly of Kenya since the 2007 parliamentary elections. After initially being elected with the Orange Democratic Movement, he switched parties for the 2013 elections, and won re-election as a member of the United Republican Party.

Duale has since fallen out with ODM and is a vocal supporter of the Jubilee Government who on many occasions has been on the spot of defending a failing government. Duale has also in the recent times spoke negatively on the Rt Hon Raila Odinga on the war against corruption.

The reception received by Hon Raila in his recent trip to Garissa was a clear indication that Dualeâ€™s time is up and the people are hungry for a different leader. Rumors indicate that Duale is very nervous about this announcement as it is clear Hon Faarah Maalim will be a formidable opponent, one that will clearly throw himÂ off.

Over 90 fleet of cars are waiting for Faarah Maalimâ€™s convoy at Bangale to escort him into Garissa town.

Comments

  8. we need leaders and not puppets like Duale who talks to please uhuru snd Ruto.Duale,kindiki and kipchumba are the ones ruining uhuru’s government ,they defend even lies..uhuru watch out these puppets are spoiling for you.

  9. Ati a convoy of 90 cars waiting for Maalim?since when did cars numbers win elections?in 2012,LOP reportedly purchased sleek Ml benzes to counter uhuru!! Sas hii ako wapi?saa zingine please refrain from posting useless i nformation that doesnt warrant response!!

  10. For sure Farah is the man who can take the people of GARISA a cross the bridge not duale who can support even what is evil e.g. alitetea waiguru to the last minute!

  11. Farah Maalim is one of the foremost thinkers we have around. He is rational, articulate, honest and an intellectual giant of unmatched quality. To retire political demagogues of this world, the likes of Aden Duale, Maalim is a good bet.

  14. The co-ordinator of al-shabaab farah maalim could not win in lagdera which is the home of the largest refugee camp in Africa even after kajuang helped him register a sizable number of refugees as voters .how on earth is he going to beat the man from dujis duale comes from the second largest clan in garrissa county and is married to ret.gen Mohamed daughter who are the biggest clan in garrissa for those who have a clue of how Somalis vote will tell you Somalis are very conservative they will only vote their clansmen given the opportunity so it’s simple if you so like this terror sponsor identify a constituency in LUO Nyanza for him

  21. BE INFORMED B4 POSTING DIRTY PROPAGANDAS:
    1: FARAH MAALIM HAILS FROM LAGDERA NOT GARISSA TOWN SHIP
    2: NEP MOVE WITH CLANS AND THEIR ARE NO LUO CLANS 4 RAILA TO ENDORSE MAALIM SIO KISUMU
    3: IF FARAH WAS DEAFETED BY AN OLD GENERAL YUSUF HAJJI IN SENATE RACE HE WILL WIN IF LUO WILL MIGRATE AND VOTE IN GARISSA.

  29. Bro forget ati the largest clan ni ya duale u only live around river tana banks area compare to other clans who swept last election governor,women rep plus 2 mps u only used kanu and the old retired general create seats for urselfs last kanu days forget dujis now farah wins early mng garissa shall b liberated from sons and inlaws of so called retired general regime wacheni kuota just pledge ur loyalty early hata afadhali kamba get mca niminated tutapatia mbili next time kenya one garissa si ya …dualle bye

