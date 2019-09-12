Duale kick-starts anti-Ruto movement in parliament over “tanga tanga” phrase

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa on Wednesday openly clashed with National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale over Tanga Tanga phrase.

Duale was not impressed with the lawmaker after he uttered the phrase on the floor of the house.

The members of parliament were discussing the Public Finance Management Amendment Bill when the lawmaker decided to mention the words in his address.

The pronunciation didn’t augur well with Duale who felt it was not the right terminology to be used in the house. Ichung’wa, who is a vocal member of the Tanga Tanga that is linked to Deputy President William Ruto, said that he met the people while touring his backyard to collect views but he was on the wrong end with Duale.

“Since I do ‘Tanga Tanga’ in the counties over the weekend I have had the opportunity to meet people who have submitted their views on this matter,” he said, but Duale had to interrupt him.

Duale reminded the lawmaker to use the proper words when addressing the floor of the house. He said the word is divisive, adding that he will not allow members to start going against the rules of the house because of their political allegiance.

He further said that there is law and order in parliament, adding that MPs must lead by example in everything they do.

“Tanga tanga is not a parliamentary word and he cannot be allowed to use the floor of this House to Tanga Tanga and also use the privilege to sell his formation. He can only sell his agenda during the weekend because this House only has the majority and the minority side,” he said.