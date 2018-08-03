Hon Duale Dares Uhuru to Implement the TJRC Report That Exposes How Kenyatta Grabbed Public Land

Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale has dared President Uhuru Kenyatta to implement the emotive Truth, Justice and Reconciliation report for its adoption.

In a move that asserts claims of worsening divisions in Jubilee, Duale asked President Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga to ensure the report is implemented.

“I saw Raila was trying to evade the TJRC issue, we must deal with the TJRC issue now. The Yusufu Haji and Adams Oloo should not look anywhere. Come and pick the TJRC report because you don’t need any scheme of work other than the report. Pick the report and implement it,” Duale said.

The Garissa Township MP, a key ally of the Deputy president William Ruto, claimed that the Mau evictions were targeting the poor despite the fact that influential politicians among them former and current MPs own plots in the expansive forest.

“You can’t evict thousands of poor people and leave senators, former Mp, former commissioner of lands, former presidents, that it is just ridiculous,” said the Garrissa Township MP.

Duale tore into his own government which he represents in the legislature questing the appointment of people with conflict of interest at the helm of the Kenya Forestry Service.

“…..this committee has brought very important recommendations but I see a contradiction in on how government runs…the taskforce report recommended that the former KFS directors should not be re-appointed …we must be very honest…the person running the biggest logging business sits at the KFS board,” said Duale.

In sharp contrast, President Uhuru and Deputy President William Ruto’s last presidential campaigns were premised on anti-TJRC rhetoric, Raila and his opposition brigade had been rooting for its implementation.

Raila in his campaigns as accused the Jubilee administration of failing to act on those behind the Wagalla massacre of ethnic Somalis by security agents in February 1984 as well as those affected by historical injustices in marginalized communities in Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Kajiado, Narok counties and the coastal region.

The TJRC was established in the wake of the bloody 2007/2008 Post-Election Violence, as part of the Kenya National Dialogue and Reconciliation (KNDR) process, under the stewardship of chief peace negotiator, former Secretary General of the United Nations Kofi Annan.