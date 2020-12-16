Drama: Samburu senator Hon Lelengwe DUMPS first wife, marries the second one on the same date

By Mbatia wa Njambi

Just imagine Maasai men are the most immune to stress triggered by women in Kenya. They also have the least suicide rates over love affairs. The same cannot be said of Kikuyu men if their suicide numbers over relationships are anything to go by. The neck of Maasai dudes are hardly found dangling from trees over love. One reason is their practice of active polygamy and not being answerable to women according to analysis by clinical psychologists at the Mathari National Psychiatric Hospital.

Maasai men also have minimal domestic duties-including how their kids are fed or clothed. Even erecting the family manyatta is a woman’s work.

A case in point is Samburu Senator Dr Steve Lelegwe who married a fetching second wife- on November 21-the same date he divorced his first wife last year!

In his divorce papers, Senator did not mention his wife caused him stress or sleepless nights

Fog lights: Senator Lelegwa’s wife Beatrice Maseina, in her replying affidavits, states that they met in 2002, began cohabiting in 2006 but separated in November 2019 over major differences. She cited “cruelty and a hostile and tense environment” which was not conducive for their children’s studies. The Senator sought custody so that the children could rejoin their previous prestigious schools and a life befitting a Mhesh. The Senator has since moved houses in Nairobi and is building a new one for the second wife in Maralal — where Maseina also has a home.

In his divorce papers, Senator Lelegwe did not mention that his wife, Beatrice Maseina caused him stress or sleepless nights which made him underperform his duties when he was Samburu County Speaker-even after she left him six times. “At one time before I became Senator, she used to leave for up to five months. I once told her she would find another woman who is ready to love me.”

The power of marital stress on men has been used by governments, the military and intelligence officers to win wars, elections

New pastures: Unlike women, men zip up and rarely share their pain, failures, worries. It leads to social isolation, loneliness. Men are as fragile as they are macho. For most, domestic tiff can result in clinical depression, high blood pressure, heart attacks, suicidal thoughts. Most men are socially destabilized, they change plans, lose interest in life.

Indeed, for the rest of us, few situations besides running away from creditors, invisible enemies and battling imminent diarrhoea, can stress a man with parental hair on his chest more than domestic squabbles, a quarrelsome wife, looming divorce.

The power of this effect has been used by governments, the military and intelligence officers to win wars, elections, sports bets, tournaments. It has slowed down planned demos, lured political defectors. Here goes…

Cold comes the night: Raphael Tuju divorce Rose Akinyi, his wife of 27 years and mother of their three children. The divorce took a psychological toll throwing his 2013 Presidential campaigns into disarray.

Raphael Tuju is chair of Jubilee Party and CS without portfolio. He was running for the Presidency in 2013 and had shot YouTube videos to announce his bid in February 2012. But alas! presidential campaigns stopped even before they started. Besides accusation of violence, Akinyi was also having an open adulterous affair with Tony Ogunda, their GSU guard at their Sh20 million Karen home where it sat on 10 acres. In his petition, Tuju offered Sh200, 000 as monthly maintenance allowance to Akinyi besides paying Sh180, 000 bank car loan balance and her medical bills. But he won’t give her more than that as she would use it “to maintain her jobless young man.” Ogunda was later found murdered that July.