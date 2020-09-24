The real poor hustlers today camped outside DP Ruto’s home in Karen demanding audience and share of goodies . They said the DP has been parading millionaires as hustlers ignoring the real hustlers. It is said that youth from informal settlements of Kibera, Kayole, Mathare and Baba Dogo will be making trips to the official residence to get their share of the goodies .
DRAMA: Real hustlers storm DP Ruto’s home demanding goodies, asks him to stop parading fake hustles
Anonymous says
his hustles have been having representative since independence to date: with their former mpigs looting the funds and living large.
These hustles should be going to State house and to the handshake crime brother to demand their goodies, since they have all the loots and have never give to anybody: since blood moneys are never given to anybody but use to expand the loots of these looters.
these hustles have been sent my cartels in jubilee and odm, who’ve never bothered to help their voting machines and now expect the dp to do their duty works for them.
They should be praying the LORD prayer and it shall be well for them, since the LORD will provide the goodies they need, for created them and will see their need provided. If only they will desist from the satanic schemes of the jubilee and odm cartel in soiling the dp for all their crimes against the citizens of the republic of Kenya.