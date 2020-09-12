DRAMA: How Hon Sudi updated the public as Police camped outside his home, supporters sealed the compound

It was a long night for Kapseret MP hon Oscar Sudi as police camped his home compound, quickly word went round and area youth sealed the compound and therefore blocking any bid to enter the compound. Below are the live texts Hon Sudi posted on his official social handles informing the public as the drama unfolded.

By Oscar Sudi:

At 1930hrs on Friday: Once again Police Officers have been spotted in Kapseret Shopping Centre searching every car that passes by. I understand the sleuths are coming for me. Two lorries are at Mosombor Church, two Subaru outback and two Toyota Land Cruisers are currently at my gate.



2015hrs: Police Officers have now surrounded my entire compound in Kapseret.

2100hrs: My lawyer Hon Gladys Boss Shollei (Advocate) arrives at my home, she is outside addressing the press.



2300hrs: They have jumped over the fence, fired five rounds of bullets, and they have since disconnected power in the whole compound. #weshallovercome.

0100hrs: Am reliably informed that six more Toyota Land Cruisers carrying a contingent of policemen have been mobilized as a back up to the team currently surrounding my house. Must they deploy over 100 policemen to arrest me?.What kind of crime have I done to these people?… I wish the same energy could be deployed when arresting #CovidMillionaires.

0400hrs: They are beginning to harass my neighbors outside the gate for standing with me. Thank you people of Kapseret for standing with me even at this lowest moment. I will always be steadfast in telling the TRUTH. I will not forget the kind of sacrifices you are making even as they hunt me in darkness.



1100hrs: We are officially back to the dark days of 1960s where KANU and KADU were dominant parties. It has reached a point where we are not allowed to speak the truth. These agenda is driven by the people who don’t understand that there are Kenyans who sleep hungry. I will continue to champion for equality regardless of individual’s social status where someone owns 600,000 acres or 0.1 acres. We are all equal under our country Kenya. #UhuruRutoTanoTena