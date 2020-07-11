DRAMA: Police block Musalia and Wetangula from attending a Luyha unity meeting in Vihiga county

Security agencies in Vihiga county on Saturday camped at the entrance to MP Omboko Millemba’s home to ensure the ANC and Ford Kenya party leaders do not access it.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula were to meet elders from Bunyore at Omboko’s home in Emuhaya.

Omboko is the MP for Emuhaya elected on ANC party

Mudavadi and Wetang’ula were this weekend expected to meet elders and opinion leaders in Western to discuss the elusive Luhya unity, they are expected to caucus mainly in Vihiga and Kakamega counties on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Last weekend, the two were in Trans Nzoia and Busia, where they were endorsed by a section of elders to spearhead the Luhya unity.

As Mudavadi and Wetang’ula started their meetings last weekend, another faction of Luhya politicians, led by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, traversed the region to spearhead what they termed “unity and development agenda”.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula who is expected to host Mudavadi and Wetang’ula in Kakamega on Sunday at a venue to be decided, said, “The only recognised Luhya leaders are Mudavadi and Wetang’ula. The others are brokers and self-seekers out to misuse the Luhya community.”

Mudavadi and Wetang’ula had said only a few people will attend the meetings that will last not more than one hour.

They said they would ensure social distancing as part of the measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

While in Trans Nzoia last weekend, Mudavadi and Wetang’ula said they will do everything to ensure the Luhyas unite, despite schemes to wreck the two parties – Ford Kenya and ANC.

Mudavadi said those involved in the schemes would not succeed and would face the wrath of voters come 2022.

“We will not allow anyone to force us to do as they want. We will build our parties as democratic entities,” the ANC leader said.

Mudavadi said they would not be hoodwinked to join Jubilee “which is in its sunset days”.

He said time is ripe for the Western region to produce the next President