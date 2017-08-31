DRAMA in Parliament as Hon Babu Owino Fails to Recognise Uhuru as President, Gets Raila and Tibim Into The Hansard

Embakasi MP Babu Owino on Thursday caused a stir at Parliament when he mentioned Raila Odinga while being sworn-in.

“I, Babu Owino, having been elected MP, do swear in the name of almighty God that I would bear true faith and allegiance to the people of the Republic of Kenya and Raila Odinga…that I will obey, respect uphold … so help me God,” Babu said.

The clerks of the National Assembly presiding over the swearing-in had to ask Babu to retake the oath which he did, but he finished with the word ‘Tibim’.

“I will obey, respect and uphold so help me God. Thank you. Tibim,” he said.

Babu, whose real name is Paul Ongili, is a staunch supporter of the Opposition leader and has always used the word Tibim in most campaigns.

During an interview, Babu said the word takes different meanings based on where it is used.

“After finishing prayers you say ‘Tibim’ and the devil comes out running. In the political life, it means a political revolution,” he said.

During the campaign season, memorable slogans, parables, jokes, memes and songs spiced up deadly-serious, high-stakes campaign for State House.

‘Tibim and Tialala’ are among unforgettable words the Opposition’s NASA coalition used when they launched their “#10MillionStrong” slogan

Babu’s action is reminiscent of the swearing-in of MPs following the disputed 2007 general elections, when former Budalang’i MP Ababu Namwamba said Raila’s name instead of then President Mwai Kibaki’s as he took oath.

Ababu fell out with the National Super Alliance principal citing frustration in his ODM party and lack of proper mentorship.