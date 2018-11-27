Drama: Hon Kuttuny humiliates Senator Murkomen over maize cartels- Watch full interview

There was drama, name calling, noise and trading vile on Citizen TV interview moderated by Hussein Mohammed between senate Majority leader Hon Kipchumba Murkomen and Cherangany MP Hon Joshua Kuttuny.

Hon Kuttuny accused senator Murkomen of defending maize cartels who looted funds meant for maize farmers while Murkomen accused Kuttuny for cheap publicity and looking for political mileage by linking DP Ruto to the shameful Maize scandal that has seen Kalejin farmers suffer in the hands of Jubilee regime.

Hon Murkomen was however unable to explain why a company associated with DP Ruto was in the list of those being investigated by the ethics and anti-corruption commission and the directorate of criminal intelligence.

Hon Kuttuny dig deeper by accusing Murkomen of lying to farmers, he said north rift farmers had diversified into other farming including horticulture and dairy farming but their produce was rotting in the farms for lack of cooling facilities, Kuttuny said the region also needs factories to process farm produce as an add value so that farmers can maximise profits and promote employment opportunities mashinani. He faulted Jubilee for reneging on promises since 2013

Hon Murkomen who seemed visibly angry resorted to name calling and making wild allegations to embarrass Kuttuny who was clearly the man of moment given his factual account of problems facing farmers.

Murkomen: “The thermometer for sycophancy is you Kuttuny. The deputy president picked you from the bush where you were selling charcoal and made you MP.

Kuttuny: “I picked you in the streets and took you to parliament. I used to give you money every week; my wife used to support you. Even the car you used to campaign- Harrier- was mine, I gave you.” Kutuny.

Murkomen also hinted that Kuttuny is in the radar of Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) over links with drug barons -the Akasha brothers.

Kuttuny defended hismself saying Murkomen lacked facts and was only dragging his name in the mud to divert attention from the Maize scandal.



