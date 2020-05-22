DRAMA: LIVE UPDATES and tweets from Senate as Kindiki is removed from Deputy Speaker post

Lord Abraham Mutai @ItsMutai Murkomen is crying in senate. Murkomen has burst out with anger after Senator Orengo claimed he has questionable credentials in law. Murkomen says he has two masters, Orengo has none. He says he got second upper degree back in college while Orengo got a lower.



DD @Disembe:Even if Sen. Kipchumba Murkomen got FIRST CLASS, to compare himself with James Aggrey Orengo is stretching it.

DD @Disembe: Sen. Susan Kihika forgot that she’s no longer Chief Whip and didn’t book a sitting area in the chamber. She’s been ordered out. As a Chief Whip, her seat was ALWAYS reserved and designated.

We serve in these positions having been given these positions by parties ~ Sen. Irungu Kangata.

Lloyd Onyango @lloydOnyango: When elected/handpicked/chosen by a party to hold a position, you do so at the mercy of the party. When you decide to sing and dance to a tune different to that of the party then the party reserves the right to take any disciplinary action against you. cc @silasjakakimba

zubeyr@Zubeyr001: 3 Tangatanga Senators (Omanga,Linturi and Kihiika) kicked out of the chamber fir not sitting in designated areas

To kick out a Deputy Speaker, two thirds of the Senators (45 Senators) must vote in favour of the Motion. 48 Senators signed in support of the ouster motion, as notice was served by Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata. @citizentvkenya

Mzalendo@MzalendoWatch: Sen @HonKangata tables the Motion for the Removal of Senator @HKindiki_from the office of the Deputy Speaker. He gives the reasons that led to the decision by the Jubilee Party. #BungeLiveKE

Lord Abraham Mutai @ItsMutai: Mutula Kilonzo Junior seconds the motion to remove deputy speaker Kithiki Kindure

Char-lee Oddie @CharleeOddie1: Kipchumba Murkomen is furious, he still holds bile. He likes bravado & showing offs!

Boss kazi iliisha, kaa mpole kama wenzako! By the end of the day deputy speaker Kithure Kindiki will be ousted from the seat!

Robin Njogu@robinnjogu: Mr Speaker, this motion is illegal, even ungodly, Kindiki has served very well, this is political conmanship ~ Senator @cherargeiteso

Davis Onchonga @DavisWispers : Senator Cherarigay has said they never sat in senate to elect senator Irungu Kangata as Majority whip he calls him as a Statehouse Appointee

