DRAMA! Kutetea Raia Haina Fomular- Hon Murkomen Wails as Sakaja calls Him Primitive

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen on Sunday clashed over the recent increase in fuel prices.

Sakaja, in a tweet, had urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to assent to the amendment suspending the 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products.

Murkomen quickly commented on Sakaja’s plea, inquiring why he was now speaking out while he was silent during Mau evictions and had even accused those speaking out of disrespecting the president.

I agree with you Hon.Sakaja on this. But remember you issued a statement publicly when I visited the people of MAU against this approach. In your own words you warned me against “inciting Kenyans against Uhuru’s initiatives” coz it is “…disingenuous, underhand&disrespectful” https://t.co/i3tqSwP9Qk — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 2, 2018

A world of difference between us. Your statement was against what @UKenyatta had already done. Mine is urging him to do..to assent to the amendment by National Assembly. You said people are being kicked out because of the handshake 🤝. Disingenuous, underhand and disrespectful! — Sakaja Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) September 2, 2018

Sakaja defended his position then, saying Murkomen was criticizing what the president had done while in this case he was urging the president to assent to an already passed amendment.

Murkomen called out Sakaja for speaking out on a law that he passed as a nominated MP in the National Assembly in 2013.

Remember Bro that this Petroleum law was passed when you were in National Assembly in 2013. You have no legitimacy to pretend wail. https://t.co/uw4FEBX6gv — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 2, 2018

He ended the clash by welcoming Sakaja to the club of “watetezi wa raia” urging him not to contradict himself but stay on the course.