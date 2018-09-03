Kenya Today

DRAMA! Kutetea Raia Haina Fomular- Hon Murkomen Wails as Sakaja calls Him Primitive

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen on Sunday clashed over the recent increase in fuel prices.

Sakaja, in a tweet, had urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to assent to the amendment suspending the 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products.

Murkomen quickly commented on Sakaja’s plea, inquiring why he was now speaking out while he was silent during Mau evictions and had even accused those speaking out of disrespecting the president.

Sakaja defended his position then, saying Murkomen was criticizing what the president had done while in this case he was urging the president to assent to an already passed amendment.

Murkomen called out Sakaja for speaking out on a law that he passed as a nominated MP in the National Assembly in 2013.

He ended the clash by welcoming Sakaja to the club of “watetezi wa raia” urging him not to contradict himself but stay on the course.

