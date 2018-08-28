Statehouse spokesperson Kanze Dena meets Whitehose spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders yesterday at the whitehouse as President Trump held discussions with President Uhuru.



Kanze is known to be poor at spoken english and many on twitter were wondering if there was any communication between the two. Whereas Sarah Elizabeth Huckabee Sander turned 36 last week (born August 13, 1982), our Kanze turned 40 this year.

Sarah is a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Political Science and Communication from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas where she was elected student body president and was active in Republican organizations. She has more than 10 years experience in political setting having worked for his father a former governor and republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee.

Sanders was a field coordinator for her father’s 2002 reelection campaign for Governor of Arkansas. She was a regional liaison for congressional affairs at the U.S. Department of Education under President George W. Bush. She also worked as a field coordinator for President Bush’s re-election campaign in Ohio in 2004.

Kanze is a diploma holder from South B’s Kenya School Of Mass Communication , she has zero political experience

Sarah is royalty while Kanze is a hustler backed by patronage.

Sarah is married, she met Bryan Sanders during her father’s 2008 presidential campaign. She was the campaign’s field director, and Sanders was hired as a media consultant. The couple married in 2010 in Cruz Bay on the island of St. John, part of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Kanze is searching? right? may be 35% loading?

Here is what Wikipendia has recorded as part of Sarah’s experience:

Sanders is a founding partner of Second Street Strategies in Little Rock, Arkansas, a general consulting services provider for Republican campaigns. She worked on national political campaigns and on campaigns for federal office in Arkansas. Sanders was also vice president of Tsamoutales Strategies. She was national political director for her father’s 2008 presidential campaign. She was also a senior adviser to Tim Pawlenty in his 2012 presidential run. She was involved in the campaigns of both U.S. senators from Arkansas, managing John Boozman’s 2010 campaign and serving as an adviser to Tom Cotton’s 2014 election. After her father’s 2008 campaign, she worked as executive director of Huck PAC, a political action committee.[10] She also was national campaign manager for the ONE Campaign, an international organization aimed at ending global poverty and preventable diseases.

Well, we hope Kanze was inspired and may will soon register for night degree at the USIU or UoN